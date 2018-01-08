'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel Opens in Finland For a Limited Time

Facebook/GameOfThrones A "Game of Thrones" hotel has opened in Finland for a limited time only.

After seven seasons of "Game of Thrones," fans have become accustomed to the somewhat tradition that every year, a season of the hit HBO television series would be aired. However, a lot of fans were disappointed that for this 2018, no "Game of Thrones" would be airing as it had been revealed that the show's final season would arrive next year. However, while fans endure the so-called "game of waiting," they would be glad to know that a new GOT-inspired hotel has opened in Finland, which means fans would finally be able to live out their favorite television show, albeit in a limited time only.

Fans should definitely hurry because, unlike in Westeros, where winter lasts for years or decades, Finland's winter season is only going to last until this coming April. However, that is definitely enough time to explore the features of the hotel.

Lapland Hotels Snowvillage's "Game of Thrones" themed hotel was made entirely out of ice and snow and has collaborated with HBO Nordic in order to make it happen. Apparently, the hotel had only taken about a month to build it, with the help of professional ice sculptors from the different parts of Europe. Being made of ice and snow, it is likely that the hotel would not last long.

Consisting of 24 rooms, 10 of which are suites, the hotel is made up of a couple of features coming from the massively popular television series including a Braavosi Hall of Faces, an ice throne complete with its own the Mountain bodyguard and a slide shaped into the form of a dragon. Patrons will also have the choice of sleeping under the watchful eye of a White Walker or even under the direwolf sigil of the Stark family.

The entrance to the village itself will cost about $18, but the rooms of the hotel start at around $200. Not only that, the hotel also has a movie theater and even an ice restaurant.