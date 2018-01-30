'Game Of Thrones' Premiere Month Revealed By Maisie Williams

HBO Arya Stark killed all the men of House Frey in "Game of Thrones" last season.

"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams has revealed the first details of the show's eighth season. Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy drama, has revealed when the series' final season will premiere when it returns in 2019.

Speaking with Metro, Williams said that season 8 will wrap up filming by the end of this year and is set to set to air its first episode in April 2019. This is the first time the show has skipped an entire year after having aired new seasons annually without fail since its debut back in 2011.

"There's a lot that goes into the final edit," Williams said, referring to the year-long wait. "You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

Asked about how she wanted Arya's story to end, Williams said that she wants her character to find peace. According to her, Arya's entire journey has been very bitter and twisted and aggressive and that all she wants is for her to return who she was before she became a cold-blooded assassin.

"I would love for Arya to find her true self again and let go of this anger and revenge that's accompanied her on this journey," she said. "I'd love for her to be happy."

David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will return to direct episodes in the final season. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will take the helm on the series finale, ending its impressive eight-year run on HBO.

While fans are definitely eager to see new episodes of their favorite show, all the hype built up over the course of seven seasons will be for naught if the finale bombs. All they can hope for now is that "Game of Thrones" Season 8 is definitely worth the wait.