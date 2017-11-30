'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Cast: Davos, Gendry, and Podrick Shot Scenes on Belfast Set

The cast and crew of "Game of Thrones" season 8 recently filmed scenes involving Davos (Liam Cunningham), Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman). The actors were spotted at the Belfast set just before Thanksgiving but it's unclear if the three had any scenes together.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Liam Cunningham plays Ser Davos on "Game of Thrones" and he's been filming his indoor scenes for season 8 in recent weeks.

Cunningham, Dempsie, and Portman shot at the Titanic Studios but the actors were not in any large-scale battle scenes, that much has been confirmed. Instead, filming was mostly done indoors and involved dialogues between characters.

Aside from the three supporting stars, female extras filled the studio as well. Work was still light for the actors playing Davos, Gendry, and Podrick since they were seen in different parts of the world after filming in Belfast.

Cunningham headed to Abu Dhabi to watch the Formula 1 race. Portman, on the other hand, was in Warsaw for a comic convention with some of his "Game of Thrones" co-stars like Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) and The Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

Back on the Belfast set, however, is Kit Harington (Jon Snow) after spending Thanksgiving week with fiancé Rose Leslie (Ygritte) in New York.

Meanwhile, Cunningham shared an idea of how he would like his character to end up in "Game of Thrones." The actor got the idea from a fan theory he once read and the thought stuck with him because he loved it so much.

"In one of the many 'Lord of the Rings' style epilogues, we'll see Davos once more become a pirate smuggler, with Tyrion at his side," Cunningham shared. "I really love going back to what we never saw Davos doing, which is his old job as a smuggler without dealing with that nest of vipers in Westeros."

Production for "Game of Thrones" in Belfast will continue until the middle of 2018. Season 8 will only have six episodes but each will be at least 80-minutes long, just like a feature-length movie. HBO hasn't confirmed the final season's premiere date.