'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Cast News: A Fan Raises Money for Ghost's Return

There's much clamor for one fan favorite to return to "Game of Thrones" season 8. One viewer wants Jon Snow's direwolf Ghost back so much that he came up with a way to finance the pet's appearance.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Jon Snow and Ghost have a special bond on "Game of Thrones."

Mark Williams from England set up a GoFundMe page to make sure that Ghost will be in "Game of Thrones" season 8. The crowdfunding has a goal to raise $668,000 or £500,000, but what prompted this fan to ask for money for an animal's presence on a TV show?

Ghost was noticeably missing from "Game of Thrones" last season. Writer Bryan Cogman revealed that there were actually scenes featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his pet but it never made the cut due to budget and creativity constraints, particularly with using CGI to bring the animal to life on the small screen.

Much of the CGI cost from "Game of Thrones" season 7 poured into Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) dragons. It's also challenging to create new scenes featuring a realistic-looking animal with natural furry hair than a dragon with scales, as per Entertainment Weekly.

This disappointed fans because they were expecting Ghost to reunite with his master after his trips to Dragonstone and King's Landing. Ghost is the last surviving direwolf among the Stark siblings. Like Jon Snow, the animal is also a bit of an outsider in the family since Ghost is the runt of his litter.

He and Jon Snow, however, forged a special bond. When Jon Snow died in season 5, Ghost's cries could be heard loudly across the halls of Castle Black. The direwolf was also the first to witness Jon Snow's resurrection in season 6.

Fans of "Game of Thrones," however, haven't responded to the crowdfunding request. No donations poured in as of press time.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 8 is actively in production with the cast in Ireland. The show won't return on television until 2019.