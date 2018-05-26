'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Filming to Shut Down for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding in June?

HBO Featured in the image are Rose Leslie as Ygritte and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in an episode of 'Game of Thrones'

"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to tie the knot next month.

The couple, who played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the HBO fantasy saga, is scheduled to get married on Saturday, June 23.

BBC News learned about the couple's plan after they posted the date at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. Leslie's father, councilor Seb Leslie, reportedly owns a castle in West Garioch.

Harington and Leslie first met on the set of their show in 2012, where they played an unexpected set of lovers.

The 31-year-old actor opened up about falling for Leslie in the cover of L'Uomo Vogue, saying: "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

He also talked about how he almost ruined his plans for a romantic proposal to his fiancée in an interview with The Jonathan Ross Show.

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early," he said during the interview as reported by People.

The actor also revealed that he asked the producers of "Game of Thrones" to open up a schedule during the filming of their final season so that their castmates could be present during the special day.

He reminded them that they were the reason he is getting married, so they will have to shut down the production of the series so that everyone could attend the wedding.

Our Windsor also reported that Harington spent over $5,500 for his bachelor party early this month.

According to the report, the actor rented a huge country house in North Wales to celebrate the remaining days of his singlehood.

The report also mentioned that the space that he rented out in Henllan was called Eriviat Hall, which could sleep up to 30 people. It also came with a huge indoor hot tub, a party room with a dance floor, a private bar, as well as an on-call chef.

He also reportedly picked the "Down n' Dirty" package, which included several daytime activities like hovercraft racing, high ropes assault course, quad trekking, as well as a visit to Zip World for ziplining. The package is believed to cost $170 per guest.

While the guest list was not mentioned, the report claimed that Harington's "Game of Thrones" co-star John Bradley, the actor who plays the role of Jon Snow's closest confidant Samwell Tarly, is one of his special guests during his bachelor party.

Other details about the upcoming nuptials remain under wraps at the moment, but other "Game of Thrones" stars are expected to be present during the celebration of the couple's union.