'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Filming Begins in Northern Ireland; Two Names Added to Cast

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional image for 'Game of Thrones'

Production for season 8 of "Game of Thrones" has apparently begun.

According to Watchers on the Wall, the set located in Moneyglass, Northern Ireland is already up and running. Based on photos obtained at the site, filming for the eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy drama is underway.

In addition to this exciting news, season 8 will also be introducing some new faces. According to the same report, two actresses have been tapped to play roles in the final season of "Game of Thrones."

The first one is Danielle Galligan, who will be portraying a role named Sarra. It is unknown who Sarra is, though the publication speculates that it could be none other than Sarra Frey, one of Walder Frey's gradndaughters. It can be recalled that Arya (Maisie Williams) slayed Walder Frey and the rest of his male clan in the previous season, sparing only the girls. Galligan will be appearing in the episode directed by David Nutter.

The second one is Emer McDaid, who has apparently already finished filming her scenes for season 8. Details about her character are unknown, along with information on which episode she will be appearing in.

Apart from the two ladies, it was previously reported that Marc Rissman will be playing a character named Harry Strickland. Fans of the novel series from which the show is based may be familiar with that name, but this will be the first time Strickland will be mentioned or appearing in the television adaptation.

For those who are unaware, Strickland is the leader of a mercenary group called the Golden Company. It can be recalled that Cersei (Lena Headey) sent Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) to Braavos to seek the assistance of the Golden Company, with Euron feigning fear of the Army of the Dead, throwing everyone else off.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 does not have a premiere date yet.