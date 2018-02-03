'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Massive Fire in Winterfell Teased

HBO The Winterfell Castle was wrapped in flames when House Bolton tried to conquer it in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

Hot new details about "Game of Thrones" season 8 has been revealed.

Winter Is Coming cited multiple reports from the production set in Northern Ireland, where HBO is currently filming the scenes for Winterfell.

Based on the information gathered from fans who were located near the set, the significant castle in the north of Westeros will be engulfed in fire.

A phone video that was taken by a fan in the town of Moneyglass showed that there will be a massive fire on the set of Winterfell. This could mean that the surviving members of Stark family will lose the castle that they home once again. The first time was when Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) conquered it in season 4.

While details about the Winterfell fire remains under wraps, speculations claimed that it might be caused by Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon Viserion, which turned into a giant Wight by the Night King in season 7. On the other hand, another theory claimed that the fire on Winterfell might be caused by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Aside from the details shared by fans, Irish local news agency Belfast Live also confirmed that the "Game of Thrones" set was set ablaze Wednesday night. The report also mentioned that some of the fans who saw the big flames were worried if the fire was intentional or accidental.

The report also mentioned that a spokesperson from the local fire station confirmed that they received a call about the fire. "We did receive a call last night at 7.24 pm to an incident on the Rougery Road, Toomebridge, Magherafelt," the spokesperson stated. "Two fire appliances from Magherafelt Fire Station attended the incident, however, no action was taken as the incident was dealt with on site."

HBO is expected to release the premiere episode of "Game of Thrones" season 8 in 2019.