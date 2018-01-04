'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: More Returning Cast Members Revealed

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., July 12, 2017.

Two familiar characters will be returning to "Game of Thrones" season 8.

According to reports, new casting information about the HBO drama's anticipated season has been revealed. Two characters, who had relatively small roles in the previous installment, are officially coming back for the show's final run: Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson) and Ned Umber (Harry Grasby).

The two young heirs belong to Houses that had betrayed the Starks. Although they had fought with the Boltons, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had decided not to take over their homes — a move that was against the wishes of his sister, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Jon freed them with one condition: they must pledge loyalty to the King in the North.

"Game of Thrones" will also be introducing new faces this coming season 8. The Lisa Richards agency currently lists actor Seamus O'Hara as "currently filming on HBO's Game of Thrones." He will take on the role of Fergus, but details about the role are still unknown. Since the character's name is not from the original novels, fans just have to wait and see who he is.

HBO has yet to announce an official release date for "Game of Thrones" season 8. However, Turner previously revealed that the series would not air until 2019 while discussing her next projects.

"'Game of Thrones' comes out in 2019, 'Dark Phoenix' is in November. Then I have a couple indie movies coming out," said the actress, who recently got engaged to Joe Jonas.

In other news, it has recently been confirmed that Harington and co-star Emilia Clarke will be presenting an award at the Golden Globes this coming Sunday, Jan. 7. They will be joining other famous celebrities including Carol Burnett, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth and Emma Watson.

