'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Photos of New Castle Construction in Show's Set Surface Online

The production of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 is still in full swing as photos recently surfaced online that hint of a new castle being built on the show's filming set.

Reports recently shared photos taken from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where an entirely new castle is under construction within the Titanic Quarter where "Game of Thrones" usually films some of its important scenes.

While the photos that surfaced showed the castle still needing some finishing touches, fans of "Game of Thrones" may recognize it as looking very similar to the facade of Winterfell.

HBO reportedly spent as much as 1 million British pounds - somewhere around $1.4 million - for the building of the castle. It is also believed to be the most costly project for TV filming in all of Northern Ireland and it has already undergone five months of construction.

The plot for "Game of Thrones" Season 8 is still tightly under wraps. However, a production budget this big may hint that this castle could be part of a major scene or episode that could also include another epic battle.

Interestingly, it can be recalled that just last month, fans near the Belfast filming set spotted an enormous fire that many believed may have involved Winterfell. According to reports, fire department units were dispatched but no action was needed as the fire was lit entirely for filming purposes and was not a result of any accident.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations that the new castle may actually represent a location that has yet to be featured in the show.

In other news, fans cannot help but form plot theories for season 8.

Recently, Reddit user "ascott6767" suggested that Gendry (Joe Dempsie) may have a very important role in the final installment especially since he is King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) illegitimate son. Added to that, the fan also speculated that he and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) may be seen in some scenes where they could develop romantic feelings for each other.