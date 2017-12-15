'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Sophie Turner Discusses Final Script Reading

(Photo: Facebook/GameOfThrones) Promotional image for "Game of Thrones."

Sophie Turner admitted she got emotional during the final season table read for "Game of Thrones."

Turner is currently in the middle of shooting the last remaining episodes of the HBO series. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she felt a mixture of sadness and exhilaration when they had the last read-through for the season 8 finale script.

"It was really bittersweet. It was hard," the TV star recalled. "At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, 'End of Game of Thrones.' As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears."

She added that all of the cast and crew were cheering, and there was a standing ovation for showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. The day was also memorable because since the series began in 2011, it was the first time all cast members came together for a script reading.

The 21-year-old, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, also could not help but become anxious over what's next for her when the series comes to an end. After all, she has been with her co-stars for almost eight years. Turner said she started to feel that things are beginning to wind down in season 5. All of a sudden, she and her fellow actors have started hanging out more often and making the most out of their time together.

As the series approaches its farewell season, many fan theories about season 8 have already been floating around. Many viewers believe Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and the Night King are the same person because of their similar facial structure and connection in the storyline. Before fans could even come up with similar theories, Hempstead-Wright has recently shut down speculations and said the potential twist "feels a little bit too Hollywood."

HBO has yet to reveal an official premiere date for the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones." However, Turner said in a recent interview that it will not air until 2019.