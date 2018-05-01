'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Whose Face Will Arya Use in Trying to Get to Cersei?

HBO Featured in the image is Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) could kill Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) using someone else's face in "Game of Thrones" season 8.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss a seemingly minor detail in the HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book saga which could have a big impact in the show's final season.

Reddit user TaraTinker19 pointed out that the directors of the TV series made sure that Williams learned how to fight with a sword using her left hand even if the actress is right-handed.

The Redditor mentioned that the people behind the show had no problem implementing changes from the book in the TV adaptation. That is why the Redditor wanted to know why they insisted to have Williams struggle in using her left hand instead of her right.

"I remember an interview where she said it was extremely difficult for her to do and she was having trouble with her acting because of it. Like I get the fact that they want to stay true to the character but they have changed so much that it's like ok who cares just use your right," the Redditor wrote in the forum.

Then another Redditor named J_A_R_Y_A_M_I_E commented that the reason why Arya continued to fight using her left hand because she will use Jamie Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) face when she finally executed her plans to kill Cersei.

A report from Bustle also mentioned in the books that Cersei heard a prophecy about her when she was young, saying that she will lose three of her children and die under the hands of a valonqar, which means "little brother" in High Valyrian language. This made her believe that her younger brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) was the one mentioned in the prophecy.

However, the report claimed that there is also a possibility that her twin brother and lover Jamie could also be the one who could end her life since he was born after Cersei. But HBO has yet to confirm if the fan theory is valid.

Meanwhile, another fan theory claimed that Rhaegar Targaryen might return in "Game of Thrones" season 8 based on the photo shared by actor Wilf Scolding.

According to a report from Winter is Coming, Scolding posted a photo of himself on Instagram taken outside the Europa Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland. This happens to be the same location where most of the scenes for the upcoming season is being filmed.

Scolding already deleted the said post, which further fueled the speculations that the photo is legit. This means that he could be staying somewhere near the Titanic Studios where most of the indoor scenes in the series were shot.

Rhaegar is one of the major characters of the story even if he was only seen in the finale of season 7 when Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) had a flashback to see Rhaegar's secret wedding with Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi).

Since it was revealed that Rhaegar is the real father of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), it can be assumed that the character could once again return in the series to round up the story.

HBO will air the episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 8 in 2019.