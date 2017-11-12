'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Release Date, Plot Spoilers: One Character Is Likely Not Returning

(Photo: HBO) A promotional image for "Game of Thrones."

One character whose fate remains uncertain come "Game of Thrones" season 8 is Meera Reed with her portrayer Ellie Kendrick revealing that she is still waiting for HBO to call.

In an interview with Metro, she hinted that fans may have already seen the last of Meera. When asked whether she will appear in the new season, she said:

Not as far as I know. I don't know. It's funny because I always get asked, "What's going to happen? Are you in it?" Genuinely the truth is I don't know. I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn't rung so I don't know. I'll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven't been notified so I'm yet to discover.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 is currently deep into production, which means that if it was the plan for Meera to return, Kendrick should have already known.

If the character is indeed not returning in the new season, there will be no feeling of incompleteness because her final appearance in the previous season serves as a fitting send-off to Meera anyway. Speaking about that final scene with young Bran, she explained:

It was a sad day to say farewell to young Isaac [Hempstead Wright] — not so young now and also very tall, which means he was so difficult to put on the sled, which I actually did, although he's a lot taller than me. So while I was sad to say farewell, I was also slightly relieved for my spine because I no longer have to be dragging him across any wintered land.

While "Game of Thrones" season 8 is losing a character, it is gaining one in the person of Harry Strickland, a character from the "A Song of Ice and Fire" books known to be the leader of the mercenary group known as Golden Company. German actor Marc Rissman was tapped to play the role.