'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Rumors: First Scene Opens In Winter Town

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will reportedly open its first scene in Winter town. Filming will begin this week and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) is already back on the set. But what does this mean for the show?

Facebook/GameOfThrones The cast of "Game of Thrones" is in Ireland to film season 8.

Sources confirmed to the fan site Watchers on the Wall that production will take place in this set location this week with director David Nutter. Harington, on the other hand, won't be in any scenes yet, but he's back at work and preparing for filming later in the week.

Winter town should be familiar to fans because it has been featured a few times on the show. It's the place across the river from Winterfell and it's where Brianne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) stayed while keeping watch over Sansa (Sophie Turner) in "Game of Thrones" season 5. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) also visited this place in season 1 when he stayed the night in a brothel.

People come and go to Winter town but it's overpopulated during the winter months, as is the case in "Game of Thrones" season 8. Thus, it will be a vulnerable town to attacks coming from the Night King's army further up north.

With the Dothraki heading to Winterfell to fight the Night King, chaos might also ensue among the locals in Winter town because they are not aware that these men are allies. It looks like Sansa will have a lot on her plate in the first episode as the lady currently in charge of the north.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed script leak suggested that the Night King's army might actually reach King's Landing. The rumor also hinted that Cersei (Lena Headey) would have Jon Snow locked in a dungeon, with a plan to blow up her city.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" won't return on HBO until 2019. The network's president, Casey Bloys, said that pushing back the show will give its cast and crew enough time to deliver the best series ender.

"It wasn't necessarily a delay," Bloys said. "It was based on when they felt that they could deliver a show that they are most proud of."