Game of Thrones Season 8 Rumors: Maisie Williams Drops Hint About Season 8 Release Date

Facebook/GameOfThrones Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

A fan-favourite "Game of Thrones" cast member might have teased the premiere date of the show's eighth and final season.

Maisie Williams recently talked to UK tabloid Metro, where she mentioned the possible return of the HBO epic saga in 2019 by discussing its timeline.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April. That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes," the actress who plays the role of Aria Stark stated.

Williams also explained that the epic saga needs to undergo a thorough post-production process, that is why they do not want to rush anything. "We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities," the actress also said.

If Williams' declaration turned out to be true, the TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's epic novel "A Song of Ice and Fire" will go back to its original spring primetime schedule that fans were accustomed to during the show's first to the sixth season. It means that it will not follow season 7's summer premiere in 2017.

However, Williams' statements contradicted with the information provided by her co-star Peter Dinklage. The actor who played the role of Tyrion Lannister in the series told Variety that they are already halfway through the filming process for the episodes of the upcoming season.

"It's the final season, and it's a long one so we're taking our time," he said last week. This is why the scheduled premiere release that Williams' reveal should be taken with a grain of salt.

When asked about how she wanted her character's journey to end, Williams said that she wanted Arya to find peace after living in anger and driven by her quest for revenge for years. "I'd love for her to be happy," she also stated.

HBO is slated to announce the release date of "Game of Thrones" season 8 soon.