'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Script Leak: Tension Between Lannister Twins, Jaime's Death Revealed

Scripts for three episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 8 allegedly leaked online. Episode 3, 5 and 6 hints of a tension between the Lannister twins, Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), as well as the latter's death in the finale.

Facebook/GameOfThrones The cast of "Game of Thrones" will be back in Ireland to film season 8.

The source of the leak reportedly came from one of the show's many fan communities on Reddit. Whether it's a legitimate script, however, is still unclear.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 episode 3 centres on Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Podrick (Daniel Portman) and the Hound (Rory McCann) as they fight against the wights. Podrick, however, won't survive.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 episode 5 focuses on Cersei and Jaime's argument about Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Cersei doesn't trust him but Jaime wants his sister to believe that the King in the North is not their enemy.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 episode 6, which is the series finale, shows Tyrion angry at his brother Jaime for getting killed.

Meanwhile, Harington dished that he's nervous about the final season as he feels a different kind of pressure in meeting fan expectations. He's concerned that some viewers will still be disappointed no matter how the writers and producers decide where the show will go.

"Obviously, we don't want to do that so we're very much stepping up everyone's game which is very apparent, at least to me," the actor told Deadline. "We're all growing a bit and I think everyone's attention is very focused on what we're doing in a way that it's always been, but it may be more apparent."

"Game of Thrones" season 8 won't air until early 2019 on HBO. The cast and crew will continue filming on location in Ireland, Croatia and Spain until mid-2018. Meanwhile, HBO plans on following up the show with a spinoff a year after "Game of Thrones" ends.