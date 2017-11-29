'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoiler: House Frey Returns Through New Character Sarra?

The casting of a new character might spell trouble for Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) on "Game of Thrones" season 8. House Frey could rise from the ashes through a woman named Sarra.

HBO Arya Stark killed all the men of House Frey in "Game of Thrones" last season.

Actress Danielle Galligan, whose special skills involve being adept in using daggers and rapiers, is the latest name added to the cast list that Watchers of the Wall obtained. She will be playing Sarra on "Game of Thrones" season 8, but who is this character?

Further digging reveals that the only time the name Sarra appeared in the book the show is based on is in reference to House Frey. Sarra is supposedly Walder Frey's (David Bradley ) granddaughter. The character also briefly appeared in the third season of "Game of Thrones" when Walder asked Rob Stark (Richard Madden) which of his daughters or granddaughters he wished to marry.

Viewers may recall that Arya wiped out the entire Frey clan's men as part of her revenge at the beginning of "Game of Thrones" season 7. The Freys have always been on her kill list ever since Walder orchestrated the murder of the Starks during the Red Wedding. Arya, however, allowed the Frey women to survive but without any male heirs.

Assuming Sarra is indeed a Frey, fans believe that this casting hints of the rebuilding of House Frey. Will Sarra come after Arya or will she become an ally when there's a more dangerous battle ahead for the entire Westeros?

Meanwhile, it's still early in the filming of "Game of Thrones" season 8 but several minor actors have done their scenes, such as Alice Nokes and Emer McDaid. Clues about their participation in the upcoming season are on social media.

The stars of the show, such as Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Lena Headey (Cersei) or Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), have yet to be back on the set. It's assumed that the more tedious part of filming "Game of Thrones" season 8 won't begin until January 2018 or after the holidays.