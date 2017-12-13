Facebook/GameOfThrones John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly in one of the scenes from 'Game of Thrones' season 7

The cast is finally talking about what fans should expect when "Game of Thrones" returns for its eighth and final season.

In an interview with TV Guide, actor John Bradley revealed that the plot for the upcoming season could surpass all the storylines from the past seven seasons of the show. This allegedly brought a lot of pressure to the stars of the show because they want to satisfy the fans.

"We want to give people a payoff that they're going to be happy with. We know how militantly passionate the fans of this show can be — in a good way — and we just kind of want to give them an ending that they deserve," the actor who plays the role of Sam Tarly in the series stated.

While he opted not to reveal the details about the show's season 8, Bradley claimed that all the characters that fans loved and loved to hate will be pushed outside of their comfort zones. "Each of the characters this year is placed in a completely alien environment at some point in the season that they've never been placed in before," he also said.

Meanwhile, a script from "Game of Thrones" season 8 had been reportedly leaked online. It reportedly revealed that Lena Heady's character Cersei Lannister will desperately try to come up with a plan to defeat the White Walkers as they start to move towards King's Landing. On the other hand, Peter Dinklage's character Tyrion Lannister will reportedly have an important conversation with Jerome Flynn's Bronn regarding the death of Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The leaked information, which is said to be posted on Reddit, also revealed that Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen will be pregnant next season.

HBO has yet to confirm the rumored information about "Game of Thrones" season 8, but the network is expected to air the premiere episode sometime in 2019.