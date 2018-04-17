HBO Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on "Game of Thrones"

An epic battle scene can be expected in the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," based on the new information from one of the show's main stars.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald to promote his new BBC miniseries called "Gunpowder," Kit Harrington revealed that he just finished a very tiring scene for HBO's epic TV saga.

"It was a grueling day, I'm not going to lie," the actor who plays the role of the King of the North Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" stated.

This confirmed the earlier statements from showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff during a commentary for season 7 where they said that the actor must prepare himself physically for the very exhausting production for the upcoming season.

"This is all a way of telling Kit Harington that he better get in good shape for this coming year. Gonna be swinging that sword a lot. Even Lena may have to pick up a sword," Weiss stated.

Another proof suggesting that fans can look forward to a big battle scene for the upcoming season is the Instagram post from the show's assistant director Jonathan Quinlan, who revealed that they just finished filming a massive battle scene that was finished after almost two months.

According to the caption of the now-deleted post that was reported by Collider, "Says it all. 55 consecutive nights. 11 weeks. 3 locations. You'll never again see anything like it."

Meanwhile, another fan theory that was mentioned by Express UK claimed that Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) deceased husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) may possibly return in season 8 based on a forgotten prophecy.

In season 1, the Dothraki leader had to be cured by a godswife named Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou) when he was hurt by one of his men during an argument that stemmed after Daenerys stopped the tribe from hurting and raping the women of Mirri Maz Duur's village.

To heal him, the godswife asked Daenerys for a blood sacrifice which turned out to be the son inside the khaleesi's womb. However, instead of healing Drogo, the khal turned into a vegetative state and the baby inside her womb also died, and Daenerys could no longer bear any child.

But according to Mirri Maz Duur, the curse could be reversed and Drogo could find himself back.

"When the sun rises in the west, sets in the wast, when the seas go dry and the mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before," the godswife said in season 1.

Since Daenerys seemed to have entered a relationship with Jon Snow in season 7 and the two shared an intimate moment together, it is possible to see her bear the King of the North's son next season even if she was told that she could no longer conceive. This means that Khal Drogo might be back in season 8.

HBO has yet to confirm the release date of "Game of Thrones" season 8 that will be aired in 2019.