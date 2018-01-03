'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Familiar Characters Set To Return Next Season

Facebook/GameOfThrones Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

Two young characters are confirmed to return in the final season of "Game of Thrones."

According to a report from Watchers on the Wall, Alys Karstark and Ned Umber, the young heirs of two Northern houses will be back in season 8 after reaffirming the loyalty of their families to House Stark. This means that actress Megan Parkinson and actor Harry Grasby will reprise their roles as the young house leaders in the show's upcoming season.

The report mentioned that seeing both characters in the eighth and final season of the epic series based on George R.R. Martin's novels "A Song of Ice and Fire" is inevitable, since House Umber's castle Last Hearth is located near the Wall, while House Karstar's Karhold is also just a few miles away. This could mean that the two houses could be the first places that the Night King and his army will attack as soon as they managed to break into the Wall.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington revealed in an interview that the final season of "Game of Thrones" could easily disappoint its audience.

Speaking with Deadline, the actor who portrays the role of Jon Snow in the series claimed that he feels more nervous now that the series is about to end. According to the actor, he is feeling a certain pressure that he never felt when he was doing the first seven seasons of the TV series.

"Whereas before, every year there's always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down," the actor stated. "Obviously, we don't want to do that so we're very much stepping up everyone's game which is very apparent, at least to me. We're all growing a bit and I think everyone's attention is very focused on what we're doing in a way that it's always been, but it may be more apparent."

HBO will air the premiere episode of "Game of Thrones" season 8 in 2019.