'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Jason Momoa Visits Set, Discovers 'Unbelievable' Final Season

"Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in his time with HBO's hit fantasy series, has been out of the loop for a while. What he found when he dropped by the filming location in Belfast shocked him.

He was just in the area to catch up with the production team of "Game of Thrones" and his friends in the cast, as he shared with Entertainment Weekly. Momoa got much more than he expected when he got the scoop on some of the top-secret twists of the show's final season; some of which he wished he could forget.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Liam Cunningham plays Ser Davos on "Game of Thrones" and he's been filming his indoor scenes for season 8 in recent weeks.

"Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be... It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV," the actor and former cast member gushed after learning the new developments in store for viewers for season 8.

"It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f— up a lot of people," he teased, as quoted by Screenrant. "And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, 'Damn, I didn't want to know that!'," he added.

Momoa is currently busy with "Justice League" movie as well as his Netflix series "Frontier." He is also getting ready for his solo lead role in the upcoming "Aquaman" movie, so he took advantage of a bit of free time to catch up with his "Game of Thrones" castmates.

He made the Belfast trip hoping to catch up on the latest happenings with Kit Harrington (who plays Jon Snow), Rory McCann (who plays The Hound), and Emilia Clarke (who plays Daenerys Targaryen). Momoa as an actor also became a fan of Kristofer Hivju (who plays Tormund Giantsbane) and has been looking for a chance to meet him, as well.

"I've always wanted to meet Kristofer Hivju. He's just awesome," Momoa said. Hivju's role was not introduced until season 3, so he and Momoa missed their chance to act together.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 is tentatively set to premiere sometime in 2019.