'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: King's Landing To Burn Down Based From Leaked Photos

Facebook/GameOfThrones Cersei Lannister (Lena Header) and Jamie Lannister (Nicolaj Coster-Waldau) may lose the entire King's Landing in the final season of 'Game of Thrones' season 8.

The King's Landing may burn to ashes in the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones."

A new report from Watchers on the Wall revealed that several photos from the set of the show have surfaced. It revealed that the people behind the show built several buildings outside the Titanic Studios that will be a part of King's Landing. But while the photos had been leaked online for a while, spoilers just began to speculate about what they could possibly stand for.

The report noted that the scenes featuring the capital of Westeros are normally filmed in real historical buildings. But since the production decided to build new sets, it can be assumed that they are planning to burn it entirely for the upcoming season. This could be proven after the site also mentioned that several sources claimed that there were some controlled fire tests that took place at the location.

According to the site, the capital city could be set on fire by Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) remaining dragons. It can be remembered that at the end of season 7, the Mother of Dragons visited Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in King's Landing to ask the current queen of Westeros to join her and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) to fight the Night King.

Cersei promised them that King's Landing will join them in their fight against the Army of the Dead, but it was later revealed that she was planning to betray them in the end. This could be the reason for Daenerys' wrath, which could bring her back to the capital with her dragons to burn down Cersei and the Iron Throne.

Another speculation claimed that the Night King will be able to bring the battle in King's Landing after he and his Army of the Dead managed to walk past the north.

HBO has yet to confirm the speculated plot for "Game of Thrones" season 8. The series is expected to return to screens sometime in 2019.