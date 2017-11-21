'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Looming Battle at King's Landing Hinted in Leaked Photos

It goes without saying that there's an expected big battle scene in "Game of Thrones" season 8. What fans might be surprised to know, however, is that this battle might likely take place in King's Landing as hinted in leaked photos from the set.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Epic fights and battle scenes are expected on "Game of Thrones" season 8.

Building and construction work on the "Game of Thrones" season 8 set in Northern Ireland show that massive preparations from the crew have been going round-the-clock. It looks like new facades and sites have been added to King's Landing, according to reports.

These preparations are speculated to be for the potential big battle and penetration of King's Landing, which Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) currently controls. Will one of her enemies finally swoop the Iron Throne?

Spoilers also reveal that there were plenty of filming activity not far off from the King's Landing set in recent weeks. Curiously, the Unsullied have been spotted carrying spears with dragon glass at the Casterly Rock set in Toome, Ireland. Does this mean they're getting ready to face off with the White Walkers? Will the Unsullied march to the North in Winterfell?

No one has spotted any of the main players of "Game of Thrones" season 8 outdoor so far, though. It was previously understood that actual filming on the ground won't happen until January so that production can take advantage of the winter weather.

Some of the stars of the show are also off for the holidays and have been going to different events, which means that the actual work on "Game of Thrones" season 8 won't kick off until the festive season is over. Until then, set workers have been working double time in construction so that the buildings are ready when the actors return.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 filming is projected to last until the summer of 2018, which will then be followed by post-production and editing. One actor previously hinted that the show's final season will likely premiere in 2019 but HBO hasn't made any announcements on the premiere date. The final season of "Game of Thrones" will have six episodes only but each will have a running time longer than the usual 60 minutes.