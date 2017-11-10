'Game of Thrones Season 8' Spoilers: Meera Reed to Be Out of the Picture?

Facebook/GameOfThrones A promotional image for 'Game of Thrones.'

With season 8 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" likely to air sometime in mid-2018, rumors and speculations on the upcoming season are already starting to swirl online. Interestingly, the latest one involves one of the show's major characters.

In an interview with Metro, actress Ellie Kendrick, who plays Meera Reed, confirmed that there is uncertainty surrounding her possible return next season. "Not as far as I know. I don't know," said the 27-year-old actress when asked if she will be coming back in season 8. "It's funny because I always get asked, 'What's going to happen? Are you in it?' Genuinely, the truth is, I don't know," she added.

Meera was last seen in season 7 when she returned to Greywater Watch after taking Bran Stark and literally dragging him to Winterfell. Bran, after being assisted by Meera to Winterfell, only had the words "thank you" to say to her and nothing more. This led to Meera getting angry, saying that had it not been for the sacrifices of Summer and Hodor, he would not have been alive.

When it comes to being called up by the producers, Kendrick said that she will "wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn't rung so I don't know. I'll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven't been notified so I'm yet to discover," she added.

Meanwhile, Kendrick admitted that she also doesn't have a clue as to what will take place in sSeason 8. She said, however, that she was hopeful that Meera will "come back on a dragon and be the new queen."

Back in August, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said in an interview with Collider that filming for season 8 was scheduled to start in October. Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister, also said that he was "very curious" as to how the upcoming season would turn out. Furthermore, he shared that he already knew what was going to happen in the first three seasons, but afterward, it had only been "a season at a time."

He said that they get the scripts about a month before shooting, and that's the only time they knew about what was going to take place.