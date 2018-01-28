'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Overhauled Winterfell Set Teases Intense Battle Scene

Facebook/GameofThrones HBO head talks why there's a long wait for the final season of "Game of Thrones."

Filming for "Game of Thrones" season 8 is currently ongoing, and the cast and crew are already hard at work shooting scenes on the show's Winterfell set in Moneyglass, Northern Island. New spoilers for the upcoming season suggest that there's going to be a huge battle scene next season, as reported by Oakleaf Photography.

On Twitter, Oakland Photography posted this week, "Big night of filming for #GOT8 tonight 26/1 at the Winterfell Set Moneyglass N. Ireland 200+ extras in a big battle scene. This was awesome to see tonight. @WatchersOTWall @WiCnet @GofTNews @GameOfThrones #WinterIsComing #GOT #Game of Thrones8 #Ireland." The tweet is accompanied by some photos on the set of the show, featuring braziers lighting up and thick smoke around the place. From afar, a castle seems to be on fire.

The photos also show the silhouette of at least 200 extras somewhere at the bottom of the frame, seemingly holding spears. The presence of these extras is consistent with previous reports that some extras were spotted playing Unsullied soldiers not very far from the Winterfell set, wielding some spears tipped with dragon glass.

While the show was still preparing for its season 8 filming, there were already speculations that the upcoming season might feature some intense battle scenes. The "Game of Thrones" team renovated the Winterfell set earlier this year, creating physical battlements and towers. Fans pointed out that the team would not build such physical structures if they would not be needed in the filming.

Meanwhile, another "Game of Thrones" set photo also emerged this week, showing a mysterious man dressed in a yellow jacket and hard white hat. A fan of the series posted the photo on Reddit, saying that he captured it just across the Main Studio. Since the photo has emerged, there have been speculations that zombies might finally storm the civilized world in the upcoming season.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 returns in 2019 on Atlantic Sky.