"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner recently provided clues on what could happen next to Sansa Stark after she had Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen) executed in the finale of the show's penultimate season.

Sansa is one of the characters who has been in the show since season 1. Fans have seen her grow from being a fairy tale-loving young lady to becoming a prisoner of the Lannisters, until she finally learned how to play the "game of thrones."

In season 7, viewers saw how Sansa initially seemed to be caught up in a power struggle with her only sister Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). However, with the help of their youngest living brother who had the power to travel through time, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Sansa learned of all of Littlefinger's sins to their family and finally had Arya slit his throat.

Despite establishing a stronger Sansa in season 7, Turner hinted that the death of Littlefinger might still have its negative effects on the Lady of Winterfell.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner emphasized that the end of season 7 also showed Sansa in a much different place since "she's now only surrounded by people she trusts."

Turner concluded that the death of Littlefinger signaled that Sansa has finally "eliminated all of the bad from her life and away from Winterfell." Now, she is left with her family "at a place of comfort and satisfaction."

However, this state of contentment also means uncertainty for Sansa, hinted Turner.

The 21-year-old actress said: "You wonder, what's next for Sansa? What's going to motivate her? Is it just about keeping Winterfell as it is in this currently good place? Is it the rising threat of the undead? It's a very strange place for her. Where do her motivations lie now? Now that she's run out of people to manipulate, I wonder if she feels a little bit lost!"

In other related news, Turner recently confirmed in an interview with Variety that the final season of "Game of Thrones" will not air until 2019.