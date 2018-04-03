'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Series to Have 'Devastating' End, Former Star Speculates

Facebook/gameofthrones Aidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish with Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' season 7.

Former "Game of Thrones" star Aiden Gillen is expecting to see a "devastating" ending for the epic saga's season 8 finale.

The actor, whose character Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish was killed off in season 7 in one of the most brutal executions in the series, said that the finale of "Game of Thrones" will be very epic.

In an interview with Independent, the actor speculated that there are a lot of surprises in store of the highly anticipated finale of the TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire."

"It'll probably be devastating. I hope so anyway," the 49-year-old actor stated.

Littlefinger was killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in front of all the lords of the Northern and Vale houses upon the order of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) because of his numerous crimes, including the assassination of Jon Arryn, and the death of his wife Lady Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), among others.

"Although I'm not working on it any more, that's beside the point - the experience will always be there. It's spliced into my life," Gillen also said.

Meanwhile, new reports claimed that the filming of "Game of Thrones" season 8 that took place in Moneyglass, Ireland seemed to be on its final stage.

According to the report from Watchers on the Wall, the cast and crew seemed to have taken an Easter break. However, they will soon resume the filming at the King's Landing set that was constructed near the Titanic Studios for the final phase of production.

The report also mentioned that a video was sent by a source showing several cast members or stuntmen while practicing a sword fight in front of the green screen set. But based on the movements of the people on the set, the scene will most likely be a small fight and not a big battle since it only happens between a limited number of characters.

Another source claimed that a big green screen has been built outside the set of King's Landing, and it will be used for filming soon. According to the report, the area is already surrounded by black plastic and covered with a new line of trucks.

Meanwhile, Express UK cited a theory from Reddit user Zachgiaco who claimed that Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) fate is doomed in season 8 based on a detail from season 5.

The Redditor mentioned that in the first episode of season 5, the young Cersei and her friend Melara encountered the renowned woods witch named Maggy (Jodhi May) near Casterly Rock.

She asked Maggy if she will become a queen, which she confirmed since she will marry the king of Westeros. She also asked if she and the king will have children, which Maggy confirmed. However, the woods witch mentioned that the King will have 20 children, but she will only have three. According to Maggy, all of Cersei's kids will die before she does.

Since her children Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free), and Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) were all dead, it can mean that the present Queen of Westeros will also die in the final season of "Game of Thrones." However, there is no information yet regarding Cersei's possible cause of death.

HBO is expected to air the premiere episode of "Game of Thrones" season 8 in 2019.