'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Two Characters From Season 7 Return

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will see the return of two characters from season 7. Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson) and Ned Umber (Harry Grasby) are both expected to appear in the HBO show's final run as Jon Snow's (Kit Harrington) allies.

Facebook/GameOfThrones The Night King will attack the Northerners in "Game of Thrones" season 8.

Alys and Ned briefly appeared in "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1 as they pledged their loyalty to the King in the North and after defecting from House Bolton. The heirs are now the rulers of their houses after the deaths of Harald Karstark, Alys' father, and Smalljon Umber, Ned's father, in the Battle of the Bastards.

The young actors playing the characters were recently seen in Belfast, which meant that they've returned to the set of "Game of Thrones." According to reports, their casting makes sense since House Karstark and House Umber could prominently figure in one episode of season 8.

Their families live closer to the Wall and will be the first ones to battle the Night King and his army. As shown in season 7, the Night King finally breached the Wall that was supposed to protect Westeros from the undead.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 8 won't be back on air until 2019 but fans will be able to watch Harington and his co-star Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The actors will be presenting an award at the event, which airs on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Harington admitted to Deadline that working on the show for almost 10 years stirs up weird emotions, especially with the show coming to an end. He revealed he's planning to slow down after "Game of Thrones" and pick his next roles carefully. He also wants to spend more time with his future wife Rose Leslie.

"I think the world has seen quite enough of us going back over the last 10 years," the actor said. "You don't want to saturate them with more of it, do you?"