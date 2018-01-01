'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Two Season 7 Characters Set To Return

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional image for 'Game of Thrones'

2018 isnowhere which also means that "Game of Thrones" Season 8 is on the horizon. Being the final season of the massively popular fantasy series, HBO will definitely do everything in its power to keep a tight lid regarding spoilers but that doesn't mean total information blackout for fans.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Take for instance the talent agencies, who recently revealed that two season 7 characters will be returning in the form of Ned Umber (Harry Grasby) and Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson), the heads of House Umber and House Karstark respectively. Both characters briefly appeared at the onset of season 7 as they swore allegiance to House Stark and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Independent Talent, Parkinson's talent agency, noted that she is part of "seasons seven and eight" under her list of credits. Jon Snow noted that House Karstark's ancestral home Karhold will be critical in the defense against the White Walkers. Alys' return could suggest that Karhold will play a role in "Game of Thrones" Season 8.

The same goes for House Umber's castle of Last Hearth. The season 7 finale showed the While Walkers breaching the wall and venturing into The Gift, putting themonn a collision course with Last Hearth suggesting that season 8 will show the fall of the castle. Whether the young Ned Umber will fall along with though is unclear.

Judging from the final scenes of season 7, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) have yet to muster their forces for an effective defence after the fall of Eastwatch-by-the-Sea.

This means that the White Walkers have advanced unimpeded for some time, and with the zombie dragon Viserion among their ranks, any castle on their way will likely fall in no time. In any case, be sure to expect a lot of action right off the bat in the first few episodes with the series reaching its conclusion.

HBO has yet to release a premiere date for "Game of Thrones" Season 8 which is set to return this year.