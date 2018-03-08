'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Cersei Lannister Die?

Facebook/GameOfThrones The image features Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones."

Lena Headey promises an explosive finale for "Game of Thrones" season 8. Will it include her death?

Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series, is on the top of the most-hated GoT characters. She has taken out a lot of series favorites, and basically is just evil inside-out, except to her children, who are all dead.

In a recent interview with Press Association, Headey teased the enormity of the highly-anticipated last season. "We're filming till the end of June and it's all very exciting and very large," she said, adding that it will be "bigger and better than ever."

That much is expected of the series finale, although its storyline has been mostly kept under wraps. In this fan-made poster from Game of Thrones Memes, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is seen as if about to take the life of a kneeling Cersei.

The poster is nothing but a result of a fan's vengeful imagination, but it totally makes sense. Cersei and her family are the reason the Starks will never be complete again. Arya has always been open about her desire for revenge against everyone who hurt her family. Now a trained assassin of the Faceless Men of Braavos, Arya is more than capable of killing Cersei.

Even if Westeros' current Queen does not die in the hands or Arya, fans predict that she is still facing a huge punishment in season 8. In a recent report from Winter Is Coming, it is revealed that Headey's former double Rebecca Van Cleave was once again cast in the series.

Van Cleave only had one appearance in "Game of Thrones," but it was very memorable. She appeared in season 5 as Cersei's body double when she had to take the naked walk of shame in King's Landing as a form of atonement.

Van Cleave was reportedly in Belfast for at least three days to film her parts. There is no way Cersei is taking another walk of shame in season 8 but, whatever it is she needs Van Cleave's body for, it is certainly for something huge.

"Game of Thrones" returns to the small screens for season 8 in April 2019.