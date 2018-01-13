Game of Thrones Spin-offs May Premiere In 2020, HBO Exec Says

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promo image for 'Game of Thrones'

It will take a while before the final season of "Game of Thrones" air on HBO, but the planned spin-offs of the epic saga will also require fans to wait a little longer.

During the Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, Jan. 11, HBO programming president Casey Bloys mentioned that they are planning to release a "Game of Thrones" spinoff after all the six episodes of season 8 had been aired in 2019. This means that the earliest that the new series will come out could be in 2020.

According to Bloys, there are planning to come up with five spin-offs after the main series, but those will not premiere until the final season of "Game of Thrones" is over. "If we do a pilot and series, nothing is going to air on HBO until at least a year after the final season," he said in the panel as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "We're not doing a final season and then, 'Following it at 11 p.m. ...,'" he also said.

He also teased that he already saw a lot of amazing and exciting materials for the spin-offs since they have a lot of great writers working on the scripts. However, they are not given a strict timetable. "Not everybody is on the same schedule, so I've seen different versions of different things that are potentially exciting. But there's no timetable about when a decision would be made about any of them," Bloys also stated.

When asked about the storylines of the planned prequels and spinoffs, Bloys refused to discuss further. However, George R.R. Martin, scriptwriter and author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" where the TV series was based from revealed in a previous blog post that the spin-offs will not feature any of the existing characters from the parent series. He also said that the story of some of the prequels may not even be set in Westeros.

Other details about the "Game of Thrones" spin-offs are expected to be revealed soon.