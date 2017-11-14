'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: Fan Favorite Tormund Survives Ice Dragon Attack as Reunion Photo Reveals

It looks like fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane, which Kristofer Hivju plays, survived the ice dragon attack on "Game of Thrones" last season. Recent reunion photos off the set showed Hivju back in Belfast, where the show is filming its eighth and final season.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Actor Kristofer Hivju plays Tormund Giantsbane, a fan favorite from "Game of Thrones."

Former cast member Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) shared the photos of the cast and production crew on his Instagram as he visited old friends and former co-workers. It showed Momoa having a beer with "Game of Thrones" creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, star Kit Harington (Jon Snow), some of the crew members, and Hivju, whom Momoa met in person for the very first time.

Hivju's presence in the get-together lit up hope for fans who thought his character did not survive when the ice wall came crashing down in the finale of "Game of Thrones" season 7. If he's in Belfast, then it only means one thing: he's still not done on the show.

Last August, Hivju was still a little sheepish about the fate of his character. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that it did not look good for Tormund in that final scene.

"Realistically speaking, if you're on top of an ice wall and it is many hundreds of meters tall...and that fall, I must say, it doesn't look good, man. It really doesn't look good," Hivju said.

At that time, he was still unsure if he'll get asked back to film the final season. He, however, understood what the showrunners wanted to do by ending last season with a cliffhanger.

Viewers of "Game of Thrones," however, noted a small detail in the season 7 finale that actually hinted Tormund survived, along with Beric. A portion of the wall still stood in the last scene and Tormund and Beric supposedly headed towards that direction.

Early in October, fans spotted Hivju at the Belfast airport and posted his photo on Twitter. He arrived around the same time as the other cast members for their first table read. While it's quite clear Tormund's journey on "Game of Thrones" isn't over, the question now is if he'll make it to the end of the series.

"Game of Thrones" season 8's filming is estimated to last around the summer in 2018. HBO has not yet announced its return date.