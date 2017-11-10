'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: Meera Reed Not Returning for Season 8, Says Ellie Kendrick

Ellie Kendrick has bad news for fans of "Game of Thrones." Her character, Meera Reed, might not be back for eighth and final season.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Bran Stark is still alive on "Game of Thrones" because of Meera Reed's help.

The actress told Metro in an interview that her last scene in season 7 might be her final scene in the series. Fans might recall that Meera bid her goodbye to Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) after she helped him safely return to Winterfell. Her character wanted to go back to her homeland and be with family once the war against the White Walker erupts.

"The truth is I don't know," Kendrick said whenever someone would ask her about Meera coming back to "Game of Thrones" season 8. "I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn't rung so I don't know."

Kendrick, however, holds an inkling of hope she could be called back to the show. The producers haven't exactly notified her on the exact status of her appearance on the show.

Fans have long theorized that Meera is Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) secret twin, which is why they believe she's vital to the HBO series. Kendrick, however, shot this theory down and said her character's background in the books George R.R. Martin wrote does not tie her to Snow's family.

"I think it's just because we both have curly hair," Kendrick said of the fan theory.

In the books, Meera hails from Greywater Watch and she's the daughter of Lord Howland Reed, a longtime ally of Ned Stark. She appears in the second novel "A Clash of Kings."

"Game of Thrones" introduced her character, along with her brother Jojen (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), in season 3 when Bran fled Castle Black with Hodor (Kristian Nairn), Rickon (Art Parkinson) and Osha (Natalia Tena). Meera became the lone survivor who made sure Bran, a paraplegic, returned safely to his family.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 8 has been actively filming in Ireland since October. Will Kendrick soon receive that call she's been waiting for the producers?