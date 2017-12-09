'Game of Thrones' Star 'Disheartened' and Confused by Story of the Series

A former "Game of Thrones" star looked back at his role in the HBO megahit show, and it wasn't a very happy recollection. Stephen Dillane, who played Stannis Baratheon in the series, says he was "rather disheartened" at what he brought to the role by the end of it.

Unlike his character, Dillane has little to no idea what to make of the very intricate Westeros that George R. R. Martin crafted. So, he may have taken a page from Stannis himself and relied on Liam Cunningham, who plays his right-hand man Ser Davos, during his time with the HBO series.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Liam Cunningham plays Ser Davos on "Game of Thrones" and he's been filming his indoor scenes for season 8 in recent weeks.

Dillane revealed as much in a recent interview with the London Times via Gizmodo, when he recounted his time trying to make sense of his role and the setting. He pointed out that the actors are among those who get the script last, and that means there's little to go on about what is happening.

It could also mean that he has just not read the books. Even when he has the spare time to try to understand the show, watching it on TV does not do much for him.

"I've flicked it on [since leaving] to see if I could figure out what was going on, but I couldn't," Dillane said, as quoted by IGN. It's a good thing he has a reliable partner in Liam Cunningham, as he said in the interview.

"I was entirely dependent on Liam to tell me what the scenes were about — I didn't know what I was doing until we'd finished filming and it was too late," he recalled.

The actor did not feel accomplished with his role by the time Stannis was killed off. "I thought no one would believe in me and I was rather disheartened by the end," he noted.

"Game of Thrones" will not be back on air until 2019, too, according to Sophie Turner. HBO has not confirmed a premiere date for season 8 as of this time.