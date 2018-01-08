'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Gets Thrown Out A Bar and Attends Golden Globes

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that on the eve of this year's Golden Globes, "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington had to be thrown out of a bar for being drunk and acting disorderly. The following day, the actor made it to the red carpet alongside Emilia Clarke.

According to reports, the video that was captured by an avid fan who recognized Harington shows him in Barfly, a Manhattan bar. Harington looks to attempting to play a game of pool with the other patrons of the bar and he seemed to be slurring through his words and randomly grabbing cues. Witness accounts reveal that Harington did leave the bar after he was first asked to. However, he eventually returned presumably to look for his coat. Later on, Harington had to be physically restrained and escorted out of the bar.

Further reports reveal that despite the altercation at Barfly, Harington managed to make it on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. He presented two prizes with "Game of Thrones" co-star Clarke. They presented two awards: best TV comedy series and best TV comedy actor, which was won by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Master of None" actor Aziz Ansari, respectively.

Unfortunately for the fans, Harington's former co-star and now fiancée, Rose Leslie was nowhere to be seen during the eventful night that the actor had in Barfly, despite the rumors that indicate that she was accompanying him to the New York bar. Harington's representative did not also respond for comment, neither did Barfly. There is no news yet on what might be the consequences of Harington's actions, if any. However, fans are expecting more information on Harington's night at Barfly as well as his engagement with Leslie in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans will have re-watch episodes of "Game of Thrones" for a while, especially after HBO confirmed that it will not be returning until 2019.