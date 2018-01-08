Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Actor Kit Harington from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones".

Kit Harington had been reportedly kicked out of a New York City bar after getting too drunk and causing a bit of trouble for the bouncers and patrons.

In a report first published by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 31-year-old actor who plays the King in the North Jon Snow in the hit television series "Game of Thrones" had been kicked out of Barfly in New York after becoming too drunk and uncontrollable. According to TMZ, the British actor apparently started to bang on the table, grab pool cues, and get in peoples' faces.

Harington was also caught on camera fighting with the bouncers and apparently wouldn't "bend the knee."

According to an eyewitness, Harington had first complied with the earlier request that he leave, but shortly after, the actor was back again at the bar and was then forcibly removed from the establishment. Furthermore, in a video recording, a woman can be seen scolding the actor saying, "Say excuse me" after he pushed past her at the bar.

The video also shows him at the pool table chatting with other people. A man and a woman start to pull him slowly away but he was visibly indifferent. Afterwards, he was seen conversing with a few other patrons even patting them on back and then finally leaving.

As of the alleged incident, Harington had mostly kept silent while Barfly declined to comment.

In other news, the show Kit Harington is starring in, "Game of Thrones," has already been confirmed to release its final season next year in 2019. The news comes as a disappointing blow to fans who've been patiently waiting for the popular HBO series to air. What's more is that the season is reportedly only going to run for six episodes.

Filming for the final season began last October and is expected to conclude in mid-2018. So far, HBO hasn't given an exact air date for the final season of "Game of Thrones."