Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Cast members Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner arrive for the season 4 premiere of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" in New York, March 18, 2014.

Maisie Williams may have a bit of a sisterly rivalry with Sophie Turner on "Game of Thrones," but for the latter's wedding, she would be playing a sweet role.

With Sophie Turner announcing her engagement to singer boyfriend Joe Jonas, Maisie Williams will have a rather special role to play in their upcoming wedding. On "Game of Thrones," the two play on-screen sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, but unlike their characters' cold relationship on the show, the two are, in fact, great friends in real life. And now, Williams herself has revealed that she would be one of Turner's bridesmaids when she gets married to Jonas.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Williams was asked if she had been "bidding for a role as a bridesmaid," the 20-year-old replied that she already has the part.

"Oh, already got it," Williams said. "Yeah, it's very, very exciting," she further stated before adding, "It's kind of bizarre though."

However, Williams would have to wait a while before she finally acts in her role as a bridesmaid considering that Turner and Jonas have no plans to have their wedding anytime soon. Thankfully, she has added insight to the date of the wedding by revealing that Turner plans to wait until the "Game of Thrones" cast finishes filming for the show's final season before she has her wedding.

With most of the "Game of Thrones" cast expected to be at the wedding, as well as Jonas's brothers, Nick and Kevin, it looks like the wedding would be quite a star-studded event.

Back in October 2017, Sophie Turner and DNCE's Joe Jonas announced that they had gotten engaged after a year of dating each other. But Turner isn't the only "Game of Thrones" star who is set to get married because Kit Harington, who plays the character Jon Snow in the show, has also announced his engagement to fellow "GOT" star Rose Leslie.