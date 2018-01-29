'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Says Series Could Return as Early as April 2019

"Game of Thrones" is coming in 2019 — that much has been confirmed by HBO since production started last year. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the fantasy epic, revealed that the show could come out as soon as April next year.

Williams went ahead and confirmed the launch month to Metro in a recent interview about her new project "Aardman." Asked about how long she will be in the filming of the final season of "Game of Thrones," the series regular came back with a straightforward reply.

Home Box Office The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes," she explained, adding that the final edit is where a large part of the work goes into.

HBO has earlier confirmed that "Game of Thrones " is coming back next year, although the announcement did not specifically say when. This new information from Williams goes a long way to narrowing down the launch date of the final season of the epic series for 2019.

The star also noted that the production for "Game of Thrones" season 8 should wrap up around December 2018, a schedule that's way past the expected summer timeline, as TV Line pointed out. With this delay in mind, William's comment takes on a new context.

"There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities," she explained.

Meanwhile, five prequel spinoff shows are also in development. None of these five shows will come out before the final season of "Game of Thrones," though, as HBO programming president Casey Bloys explained to the Hollywood Reporter via CNet.