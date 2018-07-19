'Game of Thrones' Star Natalie Dormer Admits That She Already Knows How Season 8 Will End

Facebook/GameOfThrones Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) and her grandmother Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) in an episode of Game of Thrones season 4.

Natalie Dormer's character Margaery Tyrell suffered a devastating fate at the hands of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) when the Great Sept of Baelor turned to ashes in season 6, but the actress said that she knows how "Game of Thrones" will end in season 8.

Speaking with The Sun in early June, the actress claimed that her connection with the show's production allowed her to know how the epic show will end in its final season.

However, she refused to share anything about the highly-anticipated finale. "I've been disciplined in keeping secrets for a good five years, when I was part of the show," the actress stated.

She also reiterated that she knows how the story will end in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. But she claimed that she has no idea how the producers will be able to make it happen.

"I know A to B. I know what B is, but I don't know how they get B. But I do know B," she also said.

But even if she already has an idea about how the HBO adaptation of the best-selling "A Song of Ice and Fire" book saga that was written by George R.R. Martin will end in its eighth season, the actress revealed that she is excited to watch all the events unfold just like any regular fan. "I'm excited to see the next season. I'm on the edge of my seat like everybody else," Dormer also stated.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair speculated that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will battle each other for the Iron Throne despite their budding romance, while Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will head north and help in the upcoming epic fight against the Night Walkers.

HBO is expected to drop the last episodes of "Game of Thrones" sometime in 2019.