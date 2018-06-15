'Game of Thrones,' 'Westworld' to Skip San Diego Comic-Con 2018

HBO A promotional stil for HBO's "Game of Thrones"

The attendees of San Diego Comic-Con will miss "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld" this year according to HBO.

"Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer," the cable network said in a statement that was reported by Deadline. "HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans' enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future," the statement added.

At the moment, "Game of Thrones" is still shooting the scenes for its eighth and final season. This means that the episodes will present the biggest scenes in the entire series since the highly-anticipated battle between the people from Westeros and the White Walkers will finally happen soon.

However, there is a chance that the TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's epic book saga "A Song of Ice and Fire" will no longer return to Hall H next year if the series will finish airing before the next San Diego Comic-Con.

Aside from the two fan-favorite shows, HBO will also miss the entire event this year. This means that the newly ordered "Game of Thrones" prequel will not debut in the upcoming entertainment and comic convention.

Another Comic-Con staple that will not have a presence this year is Marvel Studios. According to Nerdist, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that since they have no plans to announce a new Marvel film anytime soon, they will no longer hold a panel for the upcoming multi-genre expo event.

However, fans can still enjoy the event by attending the "Doctor Who" and "Nightflyers" panel.

The 2018 San Diego Comic-Con will begin on Thursday, July 19, and will last until Sunday, July 22. The preview night will happen on Wednesday, July 18.