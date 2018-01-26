Games with Gold February 2018 Update: Free Xbox Faves Include 'Shadow Warrior' and 'Split/Second'

Console owners of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 are once again going to get a collection of free games for the Games with Gold this February. Some of the downloadable contents will be made available on the first day and the others on the 16th of the month.

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn Microsoft has another set of freebies for Games with Gold February 2018.

Xbox players can begin downloading "Shadow Warrior" for free from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India," on the other hand will be out on the platform from Feb. 16 until March 15.

"Split/Second" will be accessible to Xbox Live Gold subscribers via Xbox 360 beginning Feb. 1. "Crazy Taxi," on the other hand, will be ready for download for Xbox 360 owners from Feb. 16 to 28. Both games will also be playable on an Xbox One with backward compatibility.

Subscribers, however, can still access the "Zombie" video game from the Games With Gold January 2018 lineup until February 15. The rest of the January titles, such as "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III" and "Army of Two" will only be up for download until the end of this month.

"Shadow Warrior" is a first-person shooter game that originally came out in 1997. It was rebooted for the console in 2013. The game involves fighting ninjas and demons, as well as launching a quest in locating a piece of a valuable sword. The sequel, "Shadow Warrior 2," arrived in stores in May 2017.

"Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India" came out in 2016. It's a 2-D gameplay to supplement the "Assassin's Creed" franchise and it also makes for a fun and educational history lesson.

"Split/Second" came out in 2010 where gamers pretend to be part of a reality TV show. They have to perform stunts and other routines as their video game characters to achieve money and popularity.

"Crazy Taxi" is part of another long-running gaming franchise. The arcade driving simulation game offers a twist as players assume a taxi driver who has to complete his routes to earn money and improve his ride or skill.

Games for Gold freebies are only available for subscribers. Xbox gamers should sign-up for an account on the Xbox Live if they are interested.