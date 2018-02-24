GameStop Pro Day Sale: See Some Of The Best Deals On Consoles And Video Games

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton People enter a GameStop store during "Black Friday" sales in Carle Place, New York November 25, 2011.

This weekend, GameStop launches the Pro Day Sale that offers a wide selection of consoles and copies of video games with major discounts.

As the sale event's name suggests, the discounted pricing is only available to members of GameStop's PowerUp Rewards loyalty reward system who have signed up for the Pro and Elite Pro tiers. These require a $14.99 and $29.99 annual subscription, respectively.

Gaming Console Bundles

The main featured items in GameStop's Pro Day Sale are the bundles of Xbox One consoles. The 1TB Xbox One S system with a copy of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is now on sale for $249.99 after a $50 discount. Meanwhile, every purchase of a 1TB Xbox One X console for $499.99 will also come with a copy of "PUBG" and one new wireless controller which is equivalent to saving a total of $89.98.

The HTC Vive Virtual Reality System is also on sale for $499.99 instead of $599.99. The PlayStation VR bundled with a copy of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" is discounted by $100, bringing down its cost to $349.99.

As expected, no major discounts are imminent for the Nintendo Switch console. However, many buyers will likely be happy enough to know that these are in stock during the Pro Day Sale though still in its regular price of $299.99.

Video Games

Some of the most in-demand video game titles in the market are also on sale for eligible GameStop customers today.

A wide array of games are discounted by 50 percent including "Destiny 2" ($24.99), "Grand Theft Auto V" ($29.99), "Resident Evil: Biohazard Gold Edition" ($29.99), "NieR: Automata Day One Edition" ($24.99), "Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition" ($29.99), "The Sims 4" ($49.99), "Need for Speed Payback" ($29.99), and more.

Meanwhile, for those who already have a Nintendo Switch or are yet to get one, this is also a good time to expand their games library. The GameStop Pro Day Sale features several titles with up to less than $30 from its original price including "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" ($39.99), "L.A. Noire" ($39.99), "NBA 2K18" ($34.99), "FIFA 18" ($29.99), and more.

The GameStop Pro Day Sale began on Saturday, Feb. 24.