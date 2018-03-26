GameStop's Play Days sale, their big promo for spring, has started as early as Sunday, March 18, last week. It's the second week of the promo now, and GameStop looks to be ramping up the sale with offers on the latest titles, like "Assassin's Creed Origins."

This week's Play Days sale is now all about new deals and discounts for consoles and PC, with price cuts for items that PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC gamers would be interested in, as Gamespot pointed out.

GamesStop GameStop has launched its annual spring "Play Days" sale since Sunday, Mar. 18, and new offers are now coming in its second week with games like "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" now on sale.

The headliners for this week include Ubisoft's current title, "Assassin's Creed Origins," now down to $30, as well as "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT," which has been discounted to $40 since Saturday, March 24. The full list of discounts can be seen on GameStop's Play Days promo website.

For those who have a VR kit, "Skyrim VR" is now available on GameStop for $40, too. Sports fans also have more choices this week, with "NBA 2K18" and "FIFA 18" now available at half the price, both selling for $30 from the retailer.

Some of last week's popular discounts are being carried over for this week, too, with "Monster Hunter World" down to $45 and "Star Wars Battlefront II" now at $30.

On the hardware side of things, the Play Days sale is now offering a free game of choice with every purchase of a new Xbox One X console, a promo that basically extends Microsoft's "Sea of Thieves" free game promo to all the Xbox One titles that GameStop has on stock.

The Nintendo Switch is also getting the rare accessories discounts, with "Legend of Zelda"-themed charging docks and wireless controllers now on sale.

GameStop's Play Days Sale goes on until Easter Sunday, April 1.