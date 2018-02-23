Gamevil Announces Pre-Registration For 'Heir Of Light'

Youtube/Gamevil INC Screenshot from Gamevil's upcoming mobile RPG 'Heir of Light'

Pre-registrations are currently live for "Heir of Light," the upcoming mobile role-playing game from Korean game publisher Gamevil. Developed by Funflow, pre-registrations will run until March 5th after which the game will be released on Google Play and the App Store on March 6th.

The game's story centers around the world being consumed by darkness and plunged into chaos. Players must take on the role of the titular Heir of Light to bring back the light and order to put an end to darkness' reign.

Players will be able to mix and match between Masters and Servants to increase the effectiveness of their combos and skills. Masters and Servants each come with their own diverse roles from Attack, Defense, Support, and Healer.

There are a total of five masters and 100 servants to choose from providing a seemingly endless pool of combinations which players can enhance, evolve and awaken to unleash their true potential.

In addition to a standard single-player campaign, "Heir of Light" will also feature an online multiplayer PvP for players to test their skills against each other. They can also team up to take on various dungeons and earn many rare items and rewards.

Interested players can visit the game's preregistration website and get their hands on some in-game currency in the form of 300 karats. Pre-registered players will also get the added benefit of increased in-game rewards until March 31st.

For the meantime, fans of mobile RPGs can also check out Gamevil and Funflow's previous collaboration "Kritika: The White Knights" Featuring exciting hack and slash action in both single-player adventure combat and teamwork-focused multiplayer, "Kritika: The White Knights" is the game online anime RPG fans have been waiting for.

Check out "Kritika: The White Knights" on Google Play and the App Store and join millions of other players in awesome dungeon runs and intense PvP action.