'Garo: Kami no Kiba' Release Date, Latest News: Jinga Spin-off Television Series Announced; 'Crimson Moon' Movie in the Works?

Garo Project Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming feature-length tokusatsu movie, “Garo: Kami no Kiba (Garo: Fang of God),” starring Wataru Kuriyama as Ryuuga Dougai, aka Golden Knight Garo.

The upcoming full-length movie addition to the "Garo Project" is getting a spin-off television series, as announced at a recent Thanksgiving event.

"Garo: Kami no Kiba (Garo: Fang of God)" is extending its reach to the television with a "Jinga" spin-off series. This was announced at the annual Labor Thanksgiving Day Event that was held in Japan on Thursday, Nov. 23 and shown live on the Japanese video sharing site, Nico Nico Live, as reported by The Tokusatsu Network.

The said event featured the cast of the upcoming "Garo" movie along with director Keita Amemiya, who announced that the "Jinga" spin-off series will begin filming in 2018, and will feature Masahiro Inoue, who first played the role of the antagonistic Jinga in the 2015 television series, "Garo: Goldstorm Sho." The actor, who is also a martial artist, previously portrayed the titular role in 10th Heisei Rider Series, "Kamen Rider Decade," that was broadcasted in 2009.

Amemiya added that the spin-off series will feature new staff, and even hinted that Miyavi Matsunoi, who played Jinga's wife, Amily, in "Garo: Goldstorm Sho," would reprise her role.

No further detail was announced regarding the series.

On the other hand, both Inoue and Matsunoi will appear in the upcoming movie, "Garo: Kami no Kiba," which is slated to open in Japanese theaters next year on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The movie will once again follow Wataru Kuriyama as the main male protagonist, Ryuuga Dougai, as he investigates the growing cases of stolen Makai Knight armors. He will eventually be joined by his comrades, Takeru Jakuzure, played by Junya Ikeda, and Aguri Kusugami, played by Tsunenori Aoki.

YouTube/GARO PROJECT

According to Tokunation, the movie will also conclude Ryuuga's character arc as the Golden Knight Garo. And who should serve as a worthy opponent for him and his two other Makai Knight comrades but the former Makai Knight-turned-Horror, Jinga?

Additionally, the previously announced movie, "Garo: Gekkou no Tabibito," which will star Raiga Saezima as the Golden Knight Garo, will begin filming in 2018 as well. Saezima was the main protagonist in the fourth "Garo" series titled "Garo: Makai no Hana."

Crunchyroll has reported that a "Garo: Guren no Tsuki (Garo: Crimson Moon)" movie is also in the works. "Crimson Moon" was the second anime television series in the "Garo" lineup, preceded by "Garo: Honoo no Kokuin (Garo: The Carved Seal of Flames)," and followed by the ongoing fall anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line."