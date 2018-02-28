Garo Project Official Site Promotional image for “GARO Special: Byakuya no Majuu (GARO Special: Beast of the Demon Night),” a two-part made-for-TV movie that was aired in Jaan in 2006. It is part of the Japanese live-action special effects franchise, “GARO.”

The 2006 live-action special effects movie "GARO Special: Byakuya no Majuu (GARO Special: Beast of the Demon Night)," is coming to the United States this year on Blu-ray.

The announcement was made by the American multimedia distributor Section23 Films on Feb. 22. The title will be joining their June release slate via their Kraken Releasing label. Founded in 2009, Section23 is a company that specializes in bringing anime and Japanese films to the United States.

The company has also recently released a couple of other "GARO" titles to American audiences, including the original 2005 "GARO" series released in 2017 and "GARO: Kiba – The Dark Knight!" special that was shipped last Feb. 20. Aside from "Beast of the Demon Knight," Section23 will also be releasing "GARO: Red Requiem" on April 10.

This two-part made-for-TV movie aired in Japan in 2006 and was the first installment in the "GARO" franchise following the original television series. It tells the story of Kouga Saezima and how his life changes when a young Makai Priestess reaches out to him and tells him that the deceased Priest Amon wishes to speak with him from the other side.

His life will then be embroiled in supernatural struggles and challenges that involve a soul-stealing plant, a nightmare forest, and the newly resurrected Horror Lord Legules. Aside from taking on the armor of the golden knight Garo to keep the Horror Lord from plunging the world into total darkness, Kouga will also have to race against time to save a childhood friend he has long thought was dead.

Kouga will get some help from the silver knight Zero, and together they will work towards ensuring that the world is free from Lord Legules' dark and evil clutches.

The "GARO Special: Beast of the Demon Night" Blu-ray is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 26. It will come with both Japanese and English subtitles.