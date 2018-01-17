'Garo: Vanishing Line' Anime Spoilers: Luke's Journey Continues in Episode 14

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site New key visual art for the ongoing Japanese original action anime series, “Garo: Vanishing Line,” produced by MAPPA as part of the “Garo” franchise.

What happens now that the truth about El Dorado and its current state has been revealed on the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line"?

The series, which is part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises, returned for its second cour with new opening and ending themes, along with the biggest revelation about what El Dorado really is and was supposed to be.

Shuuhei Kita now sings the series' new opening theme titled "HOWLING SWORD," while Chihiro Yonekura has lent her voice to the series' new ending theme titled "Promise."

As for the major plot development, it has been revealed that El Dorado is actually a place meant to have been a utopia for anyone who should seek it. However, the King of El Dorado, the reigning authority that runs the place, has since been possessed by a dark entity and is now responsible for all the Horrors that has been plaguing humanity, which he controls with the use of a magical ring.

This makes Sword, Sophie, and Gina's mission doubly important, especially since it has also been hinted that Sophie, having been born under a strange star, possesses the power to change the world with her actions.

The traveling crew will continue on their journey and discover more about El Dorado and its possessed King along the way. They may also gradually gain both offensive and defensive abilities which could prove helpful in their upcoming battle with the King of El Dorado and his henchmen.

Moreover, the preview for the next episode titled "Relic" teases an one that focuses on Luke's parallel journey. Does this mean that the newly recovered, and in a way also newly reformed Makai Alchemist, is about to catch up to Sword, Sophie, and Gina, and join the traveling trio in their quest for both truth and power to take El Dorado down?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.