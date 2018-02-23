'Garo: Vanishing Line' Anime Spoilers: More Questions About El Dorado to Be Answered in Episode 19?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site New key visual art for the ongoing Japanese original action anime series, “Garo: Vanishing Line,” produced by MAPPA as part of the “Garo” franchise.

Things are about to get even more serious now that Sword and his crew have finally reached El Dorado on the Japanese action sci-fi anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line."

It may have taken them a long time, and have even had to suffer through the loss of a reliable comrade, but Sword, Gina, Luke, and Sophie have finally made it to their ultimate destination: the elusive and mysterious El Dorado. The sight of a glittering island city greeted them in the previous episode, but it soon became apparent that not everything they saw here was real.

An encounter with an El Dorado citizen revealed that what looked to be a perfect world was actually nothing more than an illusion run by Horrors, who use El Dorado as their feeding ground. It has also been revealed that Sophie's long-lost brother Martin was actually a programmer involved with El Dorado.

And although they escaped the subsequent attack from Horrors, they were only left with more questions and confusions to deal with.

First and foremost is Martin's involvement with El Dorado. Could he have been a part of the system all along, or was he nothing more than a worker forced into submission with either a threat or a bribe? What is the real identity of the notorious King of El Dorado, and what could his ultimate goal be for putting up such a place?

After finding out everything they know now, how can Sword, Gina, Luke, and Sophie hope to fight against the King and the very existence of El Dorado?

The preview for the this week's episode titled "Farewell" teases more intense and revealing turn of events as the series nears its conclusion.

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.