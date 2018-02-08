Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site New key visual art for the ongoing Japanese original action anime series, “Garo: Vanishing Line,” produced by MAPPA as part of the “Garo” franchise.

Sword and his crew will once again find themselves fighting for their lives on the next episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line."

While the previous episode presented a conflict that did not have the usual confrontation with Horrors at its center, it seems that the series will be making up for this shortage of supernatural elements in the next episode, titled "The Slant Lined."

What is about to happen seems to have been hinted at in the most recent episode, with what looks to be an army of elite Horrors gathering together to launch an attack on Team Garo.

The preview for the next episode shows Sophie and Gina being chased by this army of villains, forcing the two female protagonists to fend for themselves separately. While Gina does all her best while driving a car, Sophie and Sword's magical motorcycle will have to quickly find their rhythm and work as a team in order to survive some aerial foes together.

But will they be able to handle this upcoming challenge on their own? Where could Sword be in all of this? What new skills will Gina be forced to show once the battle becomes more intense, and what newfound courage will this attack unleash in Sophie, who is just as determined as ever to get to El Dorado and save his brother?

And although a glimpse of El Dorado has already been shown two episodes back, this seems to only make up a small part of a larger whole that is still as steeped in mystery and danger as when it sued to be just a name being thrown around as a clue. Will Team Garo ever make it to this place in one piece and with their determined spirits still intact, or will the upcoming episode be the end of the journey for them?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.