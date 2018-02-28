'Garo: Vanishing Line' Anime Spoilers: Sword and Sophie Are Stuck in 'Utopia' in Episode 20

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site New key visual art for the ongoing Japanese original action anime series, “Garo: Vanishing Line,” produced by MAPPA as part of the “Garo” franchise.

Sophie has been getting a step closer to finding out what has really happened to her missing brother, and the upcoming episode of the Japanese anime series "Garo: Vanishing Line" may finally provide her with some concrete answers.

Then again, will these answers be the truth she seeks, or will it be nothing more than the ideal life that she secretly hopes she lives, if things had only been a little different? How much better will her life be if Martin had not disappeared and left her with nothing but a cryptic message on his computer? Will Sword's life be any different, too, had his sister not died in that particular Horror attack?

The previous episode ended with Bishop throwing Sophie into a vat of liquid with Sword subsequently jumping in after her. This seemed to have triggered something at the very core of the birthplace of El Dorado, and the next thing that Sophie and Sword knew, they were waking up to a strange but rather familiar world.

Sword woke up to see himself back at home with his sister, alive and cheerfully taking care of some chores. Sophie also found herself back at home, and she was even able to meet her brother when she stepped outside to see what was going on.

The preview for the next episode titled "Utopia" teases what looks to be a significant conversation between Martin and Sophie as the latter tries to make sense of the utopian world she seems to have been stuck in.

Sword and his sister Lizzy will also have their own significant sibling interaction, which may or may not threaten to steer Sword away from the task at hand.

What will Sword and Sophie learn from this brand new world and how will meeting their siblings affect their next decisions? Has the King finally broken them down, or will this shared experience only serve to strengthen their resolve to take El Dorado and its King down once and for all?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.