'Garo: Vanishing Line' Anime Spoilers: Sword's Crew to Finally Reach El Dorado in Episode 15?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Screenshot of series protagonists, Sword, a.k.a. Garo the Golden Knight, and Sophie from the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Linfe.

Sword and Sophie have gone through a lot of tough times in their continuing search for El Dorado, but it seems that their quest is about to hit a significant point on the next episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line."

The preview for the next episode, curiously titled "El Dorado," teases what seems to be a live event at Club Vera, where only people who have premium invitation tickets may be allowed to enter. A crowd of people is seen partying to dancing lights, but things may undoubtedly turn awry quick with the potential appearance of another Horror.

Where could this place be, and how does it tie-in with Sword, Sophie, and Gloria's ongoing search for El Dorado? Could this place be El Dorado itself, or just a small portion of this supposedly Utopian place? Will they finally find themselves on the right path towards encountering the King of El Dorado, or could this be a watering hole wherein the traveling crew will find the most significant clue to where El Dorado really is?

What new challenges await them here, and how will these improve their dynamics as a team?

On the other hand, the previous episode featured yet another look into Luke's character, wherein he seems to have finally redefined beyond a doubt his goal of upholding justice and the heroic ideals of the Makai Knights.

Could he now be ready to rejoin Sword and the rest of the crew and thus begin preparing and working together towards their common goal of taking the King of El Dorado and his henchmen down once and for all?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.